Seth Meyers Has An Interesting Theory About Donald Trump’s ‘OBAMAGATE' Tweets

Meyers suggested the real reason that Trump keeps attacking Barack Obama with the posts.

Seth Meyers thinks he knows why President Donald Trump keeps tweeting the term “Obamagate” in all-caps at all hours of the day.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted Monday how Trump was trying to distract from his fumbled response to the coronavirus pandemic with the posts that allude to a murky conspiracy theory accusing former President Barack Obama of leading attempts to sabotage Trump’s incoming administration.

Meyers then put forward another theory.

“There’s a good chance it’s his (Trump’s) Twitter password and he doesn’t realize he’s already logged in,” he suggested.

Check out Meyers’ monologue here:

