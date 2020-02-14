Seth Meyers on Thursday poked fun at Donald Trump over what he believes is “one of the strangest, dumbest things” to emerge about the president yet — his reported obsession with badgers.

The “Late Night” host noted how Trump’s alleged fascination with the animal is documented in a new book by The Daily Beast reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, titled “Sinking in the Swamp.”

Trump would pepper former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with questions about badgers “even in situations where it wasn’t appropriate,” the journalists claimed, because Priebus was raised in Wisconsin, aka The Badger State.

“The president of the United States has shown more genuine curiosity about badgers and how they work than literally any other subject in his portfolio,” quipped Meyers. “He is 70 going on seven.”

