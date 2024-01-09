What's Hot

Seth Meyers At A Loss For Words Over Donald Trump's New Pants Story

The "Late Night" comedian also delivered "some terrible news" for Trump supporters in the form of a stinging supercut.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s latest rally claim left Seth Meyers temporarily speechless.

The Republican 2024 front-runner in Iowa said people regularly stopped to ask him, “Sir, how do you do it? How do you wake up every morning and put on your pants?”

The former president suggested the query came from fans concerned about his mounting legal woes and how he is handling them.

“Late Night” comedian Meyers was stunned.

“So, let me see if I have this right,” he said. “People come up to you, Donald Trump, the former president and current four-time criminal defendant. And their number one burning question for you is how do you put on your pants?”

Meyers also poked fun at Trump’s recent false claim about magnets and aired a supercut of Trump’s talking flubs.

“Does Biden stumble? He does sometimes,” Meyers acknowledged.

“But if you’re voting for Trump because you’re looking for a candidate who never flubs their words, then I have some terrible news for you,” he added, before running the montage.

Watch the video here:

