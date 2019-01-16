Seth Meyers’ spoof White House press briefings will never get old.

In Tuesday’s reprisal of the comedy bit, the “Late Night” host tossed out questions at President Donald Trump who (via some clever video editing) answered them in a hilariously honest way.

Trump dished first on what he really calls sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and revealed his perfect first date and best pickup line.

Check out the parody clip above.