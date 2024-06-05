LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Tuesday made light of a new poll in which 34% of Republican voters said they are more likely to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election following his hush money trial conviction.

“OK, but that 34% was always going to vote for him,” the “Late Night” comedian said of the former president’s devoted and loyal MAGA base.

Advertisement

“That’s like Snoop Dogg saying, ‘I’m really gonna smoke weed now,’” Meyers cracked in reference to the rapper’s penchant for pot.

In the same Reuters/Ipsos poll, 55% of Republicans said Trump’s conviction made no difference, and 11% said it made them less likely to vote for Trump.