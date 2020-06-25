Seth Meyers on Wednesday broke down the only strategy that President Donald Trump and his right-wing allies appear to have left for getting him reelected in 2020 —and that’s “bald-faced racism.”

Trump and the primetime personalities of Fox News have “very few tricks” left to secure the president’s victory in the November election, explained the “Late Night” host, highlighting how instead they’d just decided to double down on “explicit racism.”

“This is a sociopathic political movement concerned only with amassing and maintaining power,” said Meyers. “And they’ve decided, amid Trump’s many failures, to double down on crude, bald-faced racism as their only hope of winning.”

Check out Meyers’ monologue here: