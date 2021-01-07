Seth Meyers says President Donald Trump must be ousted from office.

Now.

On Wednesday, the “Late Night” host said Trump must be “immediately removed” from the White House following the day’s violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Trump, at a rally earlier on Wednesday, encouraged the mob to defy the election and march to the Capitol.

Meyers described the scenes of armed insurrection as “surreal and horrifying” and said “there must be consequences for stoking violence and sedition—otherwise we’re gonna see it again.”

“As for Trump, the only way our democracy is going to survive this harrowing moment is if he’s immediately removed from office by either the Cabinet or the Congress and prosecuted,” said Meyers.

“Anything less is tacit permission to continue to use his office, and his influence after he leaves office, to foment sedition and dismantle democracy,” he added.

Check out Meyers’ full monologue here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!