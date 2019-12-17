Seth Meyers Takes A Withering Look At 'The Republican Party Of Trump'

Seth Meyers on Monday called out the Republican lawmakers who are already planning to defend President Donald Trump in a Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have both explicitly said “their only goal is to end the trial as quickly as possible, call zero witnesses, and take their marching orders directly from the president himself.”

“They’re supposed to be the jury and they’re literally going on TV admitting they’re not going to be impartial and they’re going to take their orders from the president,” said Meyers. “Only in the Senate can you openly brag that you’re not pretending to be a fair juror.”

“This is the Republican Party of Trump,” he added. “A party that sees any challenge to its power as illegitimate, that’s fine with cheating to win elections, and that rigs trials to avoid consequences for that cheating.”

