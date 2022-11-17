Twitter’s failure under new owner Elon Musk to reinstate Donald Trump’s account shows just “how toxic” the former president is, Seth Meyers said Wednesday.

“It’s surprising that it hasn’t happened yet, right?” asked the “Late Night” host.

Musk signaled before buying the platform that he’d rescind the ban slapped on Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. Later, Musk said Trump’s status would be reviewed by a content moderation council.

“I mean, it doesn’t seem like they’re being super cautious with their decision-making over at Twitter right now,” said Meyers, noting the chaos that has engulfed the company since Musk’s takeover.

“And yet with all that full-speed-ahead, give-no-fucks attitude, apparently when someone said, ‘Shall we give Donald Trump his account back?’ the answer over at Twitter was like, ‘Woah woah, woah, woah, woah — let’s not be crazy here.’”