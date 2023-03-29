Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” on Tuesday said he enjoyed Trump’s trashing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ― his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination ― to Hannity.

Trump told Hannity that DeSantis had “tears in his eyes” when begging for his endorsement in the 2018 Florida governor’s race. If notorious liar Trump is to be believed, lots of people have developed such an eye condition when meeting him.

“Personally, I’m just so glad ‘tears in his eyes’ is back,” Meyers said.

“I hope he keeps adding to the story,” the comedian continued, before mimicking Trump with an extended version of the tale:

“I was in the Oval Office one day and a guy came up to me, little guy, tiny guy, tears in his eyes, running. The tears were running down his face and onto the floor, where they made puddles around his fancy little white boots. His little boots were going splish-splash in the tears he had cried. Just tiny little splish-splash, splish-splash…”

