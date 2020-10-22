Seth Meyers followed the money Wednesday after The New York Times exposed details of a bank account that President Donald Trump held in China following years of business pursuits there. (Watch the “Closer Look” segment below.)
The revelation appeared to undermine Trump’s smear campaign against Democratic nominee Joe Biden over unsubstantiated claims of influence-peddling while his son, Hunter Biden, did business in China.
During Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers said Trump was “not exactly a political mastermind.”
“He basically tried to make his whole campaign about Joe Biden’s record on China, and then it turned out Trump is the one who has a secret bank account in China,” the comedian said. “Knowing Trump, there’s a good chance he would have just blurted it out anyway.”
Meyers offered his cheeky scenario of where Trump’s slip could have happened — at a Las Vegas church last weekend, when he ceremoniously dropped $20 bills into a collection bucket.
“‘Mr. President do you need some cash for the church service?’” Meyers envisioned an aide asking.
The host then played Trump and replied, “‘Yeah, just take it out of the secret Chinese bank account!’”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place