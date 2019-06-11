“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Monday evoked a character from hit sitcom “Seinfeld” to poke fun at Donald Trump over the president’s recent trip to Europe.

“Trump just bursts in and immediately says the wrong thing. He’s the Kramer of international diplomacy,” said Meyers as he noted some of Trump’s gaffes during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, his state visit to the United Kingdom and his commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Meyers also asked why Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, had accompanied him on the Europe trip, given how they don’t work for the government ― and later made a wild prediction about how the Trump presidency may end.

Check out the clip here: