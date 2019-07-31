Seth Meyers on Tuesday poked fun at President Donald Trump’s for accidentally self-owning twice in the same day.

Trump earlier Tuesday said “there’s no strategy, I have no strategy, there’s zero strategy” when a reporter asked him if his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore were part of some political plan.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” joked the president’s answer would be “an accurate Trump response to literally any question.”

Trump later claimed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “is a man that knows less about Russia and Russia’s influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing,” following a question about McConnell’s blocking of a bipartisan election security bill.

Meyers said the “I know nothing” portion of Trump’s answer “could work for literally any question.”

“After his presidency is over and they haul him in on obstruction of justice charges, he’s going to be sitting in an interrogation room telling the cops, it was all [Vice President] Mike Pence’s idea: ‘I know nothing,’” Meyers added.

Check out the segment here: