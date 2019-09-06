Seth Meyers on Thursday pointed out the moment he thinks President Donald Trump gave himself away over “Sharpiegate,” his alleged doctoring of a map to make it look as if Hurricane Dorian was heading toward Alabama.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he himself had used the Sharpie marker to alter the map.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know,” the president responded, getting quieter and quieter each time.

“It is so damning how he just keeps getting quieter,” said Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night.” “He’s like a kid who hit a baseball through a neighbor’s window.”

