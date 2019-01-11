President Donald Trump rambled on about walls and wheels during his visit to the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday. And the bizarre analogy left “Late Night” host Seth Meyers somewhat perplexed.

“But seriously, what is wrong with your brain?” the comedian asked. “Did someone replace your Diet Coke with Nyquil? I mean, honestly, how long until he just starts reciting nursery rhymes?”

Meyers then mimicked Trump singing his own take on a popular children’s song: “The buses, they all have wheels, folks. And the wheels on these buses, they go ’round and ’round. All through the town.”

The host later explained how Trump was “frustrated” about “not winning the argument” over his promised border wall “and even he knows it.”

“He spent three years making the wall the signature promise of his campaign and his presidency and it got nowhere,” Meyers added.

