“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Thursday broke down former President Donald Trump’s tactic of floating the wildest ideas then claiming they are just a joke amid the ensuing backlash.

A case in point, said Meyers, was Trump’s reported suggestion of putting the Chinese flag on U.S. fighter jets to “bomb the shit out of Russia” — then watch as war breaks out between the two powers.

Advertisement

“Let’s not assume” it was a joke, said Meyers, pointing to Trump’s long history of “always joking until he’s not,” such as with his “jokes” about Russia hacking his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s emails or his idea to inject people with disinfectant to cure COVID-19.”

“That’s what Trump does, he floats crazy shit and sees how far he can take it,” Meyers added. “If one idea gets rejected, he just tries another one.”