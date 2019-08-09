“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Thursday brought a moment of levity to an otherwise strained week marred by mass shootings when he cracked a gag about President Donald Trump and then couldn’t stop laughing.

The comedian noted how Trump had visited the El Paso, Texas, hospital where victims of the weekend’s mass shooting are being treated while his campaign still owed the city more than half a million dollars for a political rally in February.

The campaign also incurred a one-time late fee over its failure to pay on time.

“That’s so him,” said Meyers. “I’m surprised his Oval Office desk isn’t covered in unreturned Blockbuster DVDs.”

He then began mimicking Trump with a riff on hit 1989 movie “Tango & Cash,” but soon descended into a fit of the giggles.

Check out the funny moment from the 9:14 mark in the video above.