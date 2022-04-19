“Clearly Donald Trump has already tried it,” the “Late Night” comedian cracked as a photograph of the former president sporting an unusual tan line briefly appeared on the screen.

Meyers then noted that even pro-Trump musician Kid Rock had pushed back on the tanning part of Carlson’s program. The rocker told the Fox News personality that he didn’t know “what the hell’s going on in this world.”

“When you’ve lost Kid Rock,” zinged Meyers.

“Nothing is crazier than a conservative’s second idea,” he added. “’I don’t trust vaccines, but I’ll eat some horse paste.’ Are there ever solutions somewhere between Plan A and the craziest shit you’ve ever heard?”