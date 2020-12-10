Seth Meyers Burns Donald Trump's Lawsuit Filing Fervor With Weed Analogy

Seth Meyers put Donald Trump’s latest legal Hail Mary into terms that stoners can understand.

The “Late Night” host on Wednesday blasted the lame duck president for yet another lawsuit that contests the valid election results. This one originated in Texas, with state Attorney General Ken Paxton filing a suit with the U.S. Supreme Court against battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Now Trump — and officials from 17 states that Trump won — want to join the effort, which one election law expert called “utter garbage.”

“This is the big one,” Trump tweeted.

Meyers noted that Trump had been involved in at least 3,500 lawsuits before he became president, so the roughly 50 that he and his allies have filed to contest the election are “just a drop in the bucket for him.”

“It’s like asking Tommy Chong to take one hit off a bong and then asking him, ‘You feel anything yet?’” Meyers joked.

For the uninitiated, here’s Chong taking a hit in the 1978 Cheech and Chong stoner comedy “Up In Smoke.”