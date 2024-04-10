EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Bristles At 1 Particular Element Of New York Times' Trump Story

"You can do it," the "Late Night" comedian urged the newspaper.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Tuesday urged The New York Times to tell it is like it is when it comes to the lies told by former President Donald Trump.

The “Late Night” comedian bristled at a new Times article titled “The Method Behind Trump’s Mistruths.”

“Mistruths? Why is it so hard for you guys to call him a liar?” asked Meyers. “You can just say Trump lied about something and the world won’t end.”

“You don’t have to say, ‘He engaged in a quasi-deceptive part-factual utterance,’” he added. “Just say lie. You can do it.”

Trump told thousands of lies during his presidency and has continued to falsely claim that he won the 2020 election ever since his defeat to President Joe Biden.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

