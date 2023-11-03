LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Thursday said one of Donald Trump’s reported fears about his civil fraud trial in New York doesn’t ring true.

Trump has reportedly told advisers he feels his entire brand and the inheritance of his children are at risk from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against him and his business.

“I buy the line about his brand but not the line about his children’s inheritance,” said Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“There is no way Trump plans on leaving his children with anything other than a giant stack of unpaid bills,” he cracked. “If he has any money left when he dies he’s going to be entombed with it like a pharaoh.”

“Bury me with my last $300 and also Rudy Giuliani,” Meyers imagined Trump as saying.”