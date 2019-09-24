Seth Meyers Zings Donald Trump's 'Obvious Crime' In Ukraine Chat

Seth Meyers said Monday he knows a “pretty obvious crime” when he sees one.

The “Late Night” host reacted strongly to a report that President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky multiple times to help his 2020 reelection bid by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. In just one phone call.

Trump has conceded he had spoken to Zelensky about the Bidens, deepening concern about the legitimacy of a whistleblower’s complaint against the president that has led to election-meddling allegations. The elder Biden is currently the Democratic front-runner.

“He brought it up eight times on one phone call,” Meyers said of Trump. “Eight times makes it seem like a pretty obvious crime. It’s like if you went on trial for stabbing a guy and said, ‘It was an accident. He fell on the knife,’ and they said, ‘Eight times?’”

Watch Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment above.