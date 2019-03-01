President Donald Trump debuted yet another weird handshake during his Vietnam summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

And Seth Meyers was there for it.

“It’s like he was going in for a karate chop and then remembered it was supposed to be a handshake,” he joked on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“Trump always shakes hands the way a 7-year-old boy would think a big important businessman shakes hands,” Meyers added, before mimicking the president: “I’m going to go in for the chop then up and down real hard and then I say ‘good job with the files we should go golfing sometime.’”