Seth Meyers on Monday examined the ways weekends have changed for Americans in the Trump era.

“It seems impossible now but there was a time not so long ago when you’d go a whole weekend without hearing a word from the president,” the host of NBC’s “Late Night” said.

President Donald Trump sparked outrage Saturday when he tweeted a racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore.

“That was when we had a president who actually did stuff,” Meyers reminisced. “Obama wasn’t tweeting all day because he was busy reading, holding meetings or at the very least working out.”

But, Trump’s “malignant narcissism won’t let him go five seconds without being the center of attention,” Meyers said.

Check out the clip above.