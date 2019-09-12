Seth Meyers on Wednesday poked fun at President Donald Trump for pulling his supporters on “a very complex, esoteric policy question” at Monday’s rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” said the president asked a question “that has vexed and bedeviled academics for centuries, a question of such import that it could very well define Trump’s presidency in this country for decades to come.”

Namely, should he say “Made in America” or “Made in the U.S.A.”

“That might be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in any arena, and I’m including the time the Toronto Raptors mascot tried to skate down the stairs and fell flat on his face,” said Meyers.

Check out the segment above.