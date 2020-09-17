Seth Meyers Reveals Hilarious Truth About Donald Trump's Lies

Seth Meyers on Wednesday broke down President Donald Trump’s latest town hall on ABC, noting the president “lied as often as he breathed.”

And that left one fact-checker breathless, the “Late Night” host noticed.

Meyers showed a clip of CNN’s Daniel Dale trying to stay apace as he rapidly summarized the president’s falsehoods about health care, Democratic opponent Joe Biden, the Seattle protests and more.

“Trump lies so much, he’s turned fact-checkers into auctioneers,” Meyers cracked. “In order to fact check a Trump town hall, reporters have to talk like they’re describing the side effects at the end of a drug commercial.”

