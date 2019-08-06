Seth Meyers Nails Why GOP's Video Game Excuse For Mass Shootings Is So Weak

Seth Meyers tore into Republican lawmakers on Monday for the way in which many responded to the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” said some GOP lawmakers were initially hesitant to speak out about the deadly attacks.

“These guys have to pretend this is some sort of unsolvable problem because they’re beholden to powerful lobbies like gun manufacturers and the NRA,” he said.

But when they did, many Republicans didn’t blame “virulent white supremacy” or the widespread availability of assault weapons. Instead, they said it was video games.

“You’re blaming video games?!” asked Meyers. “You do know that other countries have video games too, right? Japan has a huge gaming culture and very few gun deaths. If video games were so influential, they should make one about Congress called ‘Fucking Do Something.’”

