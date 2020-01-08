Seth Meyers Reveals What Gets Elizabeth Warren 'A Little Hot' In Spoof Debate

The Democratic 2020 candidates made some startling admissions to spoof moderator Seth Meyers in the latest fake “Late Night” debate on Tuesday.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) revealed — via some clever editing — how she felt when watching wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on her favorite show, HBO’s “Ballers.”
“Sometimes, hmm, I get really worked up,” she said. “And sometimes I get a little hot.”
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave Meyers a painfully honest review of the new and much-maligned “Cats” movie while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made a shock statement about voting.
Check out the full comedy bit above.
