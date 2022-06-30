Seth Meyers Spots Telltale Sign That The Latest Jan. 6 Evidence Was Damning

Even Fox News hosts were momentarily speechless over Tuesday’s testimony at the Jan. 6 committee hearing.
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows while he was Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, indicated to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that both Trump and Meadows were aware of the threat of violence but pushed ahead with their false claims of electoral fraud in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. She said Trump knew his rally attendees were heavily armed but seemingly didn’t care, saying: “They’re not here to hurt me.”
“I think the moment the best captures just how stunned everyone was yesterday was this clip from Fox News daytime anchors shortly after the hearing ended,” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “The anchors tried to summarize what had just happened. And then when they were done, they just sort of sat there in awkward silence figuring out whose turn it was to talk.”
“Oof. That’s like when you get in the car with your parents after they took you to a movie that had way more nudity than they were expecting,” he added.
Watch Meyers’ roast below: