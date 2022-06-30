Seth Meyers Spots Telltale Sign That The Latest Jan. 6 Evidence Was Damning

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows while he was Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, indicated to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that both Trump and Meadows were aware of the threat of violence but pushed ahead with their false claims of electoral fraud in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. She said Trump knew his rally attendees were heavily armed but seemingly didn’t care, saying: “They’re not here to hurt me.”