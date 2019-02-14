Seth Meyers Finds The Trump Quote About Fox News That Best Sums Up His Presidency

Seth Meyers thinks he may have found the perfect Donald Trump quote to sum up his presidency so far — and it involves Fox News.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” on Wednesday noted how Trump told Fox’s Laura Ingraham during their interview earlier in the week that he’d had “a choice between running the government and going on Fox News, and I chose Fox News.”

“No quote has ever summed up Trump’s presidency better than that,” quipped Meyers, who later explained why the president’s repeated claim to have already started building his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was “not true.”

“If you had, Fox News would have a camera pointed at it 24/7 and the foreman on the job would be the fourth ‘Fox & Friend,’” he added.