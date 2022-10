Seth Meyers on Tuesday imagined what scare stories Fox News could cook up this Halloween.

“Fox News likes to get their viewers riled up with fake Halloween conspiracy theories,” the “Late Night” host said, before suggesting some new farfetched tales for the network this spooky season.

From “reports needles found in apples; even worse, the needles contain the vaccine” to “Halloween mask mandates don’t work,” he cracked.

