Seth Meyers Flips A Fox News Slam Of Republicans Back On The GOP

Seth Meyers on Thursday continued to ridicule the chaos engulfing House Republicans as Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) speakership bid stuttered and was then put on pause.
The host of NBC’s “Late Night” aired footage of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” anchor Brian Kilmeade ripping the leaderless GOP as a “carnival of idiots.”
Advertisement
“First of all, I’m pretty sure ‘Carnival of Idiots’ was the original title of ‘Fox & Friends,’” cracked Meyers.
“I don’t think I’ve ever called Republicans a carnival of idiots,” he added. “I mean, I’ve called them unhinged, oatmeal brain insurrectionist, no neck, mutant-freak mafia goons who look like they mistook an electrical outlet for a glory hole.”
Watch the video here: