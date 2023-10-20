What's Hot

Seth Meyers Flips A Fox News Slam Of Republicans Back On The GOP

The “Late Night” comedian went to town with an NSFW description.
Seth Meyers on Thursday continued to ridicule the chaos engulfing House Republicans as Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) speakership bid stuttered and was then put on pause.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” aired footage of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” anchor Brian Kilmeade ripping the leaderless GOP as a “carnival of idiots.”

“First of all, I’m pretty sure ‘Carnival of Idiots’ was the original title of ‘Fox & Friends,’” cracked Meyers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever called Republicans a carnival of idiots,” he added. “I mean, I’ve called them unhinged, oatmeal brain insurrectionist, no neck, mutant-freak mafia goons who look like they mistook an electrical outlet for a glory hole.”

