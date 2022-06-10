Seth Meyers Spits Fire At 'Key Suspect' Fox News For Not Airing Jan. 6 Hearing

Seth Meyers was disgusted but unsurprised by Fox News’ decision not to air Thursday evening’s hearing concerning the U.S. Capitol riot, noting that the conservative network was a “key suspect in it.”

“That would be like if Court TV’s coverage of the O.J. [Simpson] trial had been hosted by O.J.,” the “Late Night” host quipped in his Thursday night show, taped ahead of the live hearing of the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Fox News was the only major network that did not air the proceedings. Instead, hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity went ahead with their regular programming ― without any commercial breaks for the duration of the hearing ― and disparaged and mischaracterized its findings.

“Fox was an active participant in spreading the big lie that led to the attempted coup and has since helped whitewash and cover up what happened,” Meyers said, noting that the Jan. 6 committee had already revealed private texts from Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the riot.

All three urged former President Donald Trump to stop his supporters.

“Imagine if the committee read those text messages and then Fox cut back to Hannity or Ingraham,” Meyers said. “It’d be like watching that ‘Planet Earth’ clip where the snakes chase the iguana, and then at the end, they cut to an interview with the snakes.”

“They knew it was his fault, and they knew he had the power to stop it. They won’t say that in public, but they did say it in private.”