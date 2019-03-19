Seth Meyers' Racism Warning To Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Is Loud And Clear

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” argued on Monday that “the only thing worse than saying something” as offensive as Pirro’s suggestion that Omar’s hijab may mean her beliefs are “antithetical to the Constitution” was “saying it that loud.”

Fox News condemned Pirro’s statement and she was off the air Saturday night.

“Why does she always talk like she has a bad connection?” Meyers asked of Pirro. “You know when you say something bigoted, you’re supposed to whisper it in private, right?”

He then brought out a megaphone and, mimicking “Pirro’s style,” said: “You know who I don’t like? Muslims.”