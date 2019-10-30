Seth Meyers on Tuesday called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s attempt to smear national security official Alexander Vindman, who admitted in congressional testimony that he had been concerned when listening in on President Donald Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump’s alleged pressuring of Volodymyr Zelensky in their call to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to last month launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Ingraham tried on Monday’s broadcast of her widely watched primetime show to depict Army Lt. Col. Vindman — the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, who fought in the Iraq War and received the Purple Heart — as having conflicting loyalties because he was born in Ukraine and emigrated with his family to the U.S. as a young child.

“Hey, Laura Ingraham, you’re attacking a decorated veteran to protect Donald Trump? Who do you think you are, Donald Trump?” asked Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“And by the way, yes. Col. Vindman emigrated from Ukraine when he was 3. Nobody even remembers where they were when they were 3, with the possible exception of you. I’m sure when you were 3, you were already at Saks Fifth Avenue making a salesperson cry,” he continued.

“And, hey, do you really think it’s smart to attack veterans on Fox News?” he added. “Veterans make up a pretty good chunk of your audience. I think it goes: veterans, people visiting their elderly relatives, and rageaholic golfers age 73 and up.”

