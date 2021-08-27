Seth Meyers Imagines What's Next For 'Dumber And Dumber' Fox News Pseudoscience

Seth Meyers is afraid to imagine what’s next on right-wing media’s pseudoscience agenda after its latest push of an unproven COVID-19 treatment.

Public health officials this week warned people not to take an anti-parasitic drug often used for livestock after a spike in calls to poison control centers about ivermectin poisoning.

The drug has been discussed and promoted as a possible COVID-19 treatment by conservatives, including Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, both of whom have promoted other dubious treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and who routinely cast doubt on vaccines that have been proven safe and effective.

There are human uses for ivermectin, however, it is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is approved to treat parasite infections in both humans and animals.

“I mean, how does this shit keep getting dumber and dumber,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Thursday. “First it was hydroxychloroquine, then it was bleach, powerful lights. Now it’s horse dewormer?”

“I’m honestly terrified to imagine what’s next,” he added. “One day we’re gonna wake up and [Fox News host] Brian Kilmeade is going to be telling people you can cure COVID By eating kibble and sleeping in a bed of kitty litter.”

