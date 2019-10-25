COMEDY

Seth Meyers Skewers Sean Hannity's Latest Ridiculous Defense Of Donald Trump

“That’s your argument?” Meyers asked the Fox News primetime host.

Seth Meyers picked apart Sean Hannity’s “new, even dumber defense” of President Donald Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “do us a favor” and dig up dirt on potential 2020 rival Joe Biden in their now infamous July phone call.

Fox News host Hannity ― a vocal supporter of Trump ― earlier this week claimed “do us a favor” was actually just one of the president’s “go-to phrases” and “a verbal aside.”

Meyers expressed his astonishment at Hannity on Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“That’s your argument?” he asked. “That saying ‘do us a favor’ to a foreign leader is equivalent to you saying ‘ya know?’”

“You have to understand, Trump says ‘do us a favor’ the way Valley Girls say ‘like’ or how Jesse Pinkman says ‘bitch’ all the time. It doesn’t mean he’s a criminal, that’s just how he talks,” Meyers continued.

“Also, he’s a criminal,” he added. 

Check out the segment above.

