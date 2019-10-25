Seth Meyers picked apart Sean Hannity’s “new, even dumber defense” of President Donald Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “do us a favor” and dig up dirt on potential 2020 rival Joe Biden in their now infamous July phone call.

Fox News host Hannity ― a vocal supporter of Trump ― earlier this week claimed “do us a favor” was actually just one of the president’s “go-to phrases” and “a verbal aside.”

Meyers expressed his astonishment at Hannity on Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“That’s your argument?” he asked. “That saying ‘do us a favor’ to a foreign leader is equivalent to you saying ‘ya know?’”

“You have to understand, Trump says ‘do us a favor’ the way Valley Girls say ‘like’ or how Jesse Pinkman says ‘bitch’ all the time. It doesn’t mean he’s a criminal, that’s just how he talks,” Meyers continued.

“Also, he’s a criminal,” he added.

Check out the segment above.