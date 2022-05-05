Seth Meyers Highlights Fox News' Most 'Unhinged' Reaction To Supreme Court Leak

“Do you think you guys might be projecting a bit with this insurrection nonsense?” the “Late Night” host asked. “Leaking a document is not an insurrection. January 6th, when a mob of rioters violently stormed the Capitol? That was an insurrection.”

After Politico published a leaked copy of a draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that gave women the right to abortions in the U.S., pundits on Fox News decried the leak as an “insurrection against the court.”

This is the same network where the hosts downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and avoided calling it one.

As for Ingraham’s reaction, Meyers accused her of playing the victim. On Monday night, she went on a tirade about the leak and demanded that the FBI investigate it.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that even as they appear poised to shred the fundamental rights of tens of millions of women and reap their biggest political victory in 50 years, conservatives are still whining and casting themselves as victims because of the leak,” Meyers said.

