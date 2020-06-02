Seth Meyers Condemns Police Violence And Trump's 'Deranged' Response To Protests

Seth Meyers on Monday night slammed the police violence taking place at protests around the country and President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” response to the national crisis sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

The “Late Night” host singled out Trump’s call with governors on Monday, during which he urged them to impose harsher punishments on protesters engaging in flag-burning and called state leaders “weak” and “fools” for their response to the demonstrations. He also told governors they have to dominate and threatened to unleash military forces on Americans.

“He sounded like a cross between a brutal military dictator and a racist grandpa shuffling around the nursing home with his robe on backwards,” Meyers said.

Meyers also listed numerous examples of police being needlessly violent or escalating their encounters with protesters and reporters in cities across the U.S.

“The police can’t even get through protests about police brutality without committing more police brutality,” he said.

Watch his full comments in the segment above.