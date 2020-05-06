Seth Meyers on Tuesday called out the Democrats and members of the media who fawned over former President George W. Bush’s recent call for national unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” Bush said in a video message released at the weekend that was praised because of its stark contrast to the vitriolic tone regularly struck by President Donald Trump.
Check out the clip here:
Meyers acknowledged it was “a lovely video from what appears to be a very nice man.”
“But George W. Bush is not your friend,” he warned. “He’s still the guy who used fabricated evidence to drag us into an intractable war.”
“Yes, things are bad now,” Meyers added. “But let’s not forget, Bush gave us the Iraq War, torture, the financial collapse, the Katrina disaster, and, of course, Ponchogate.”
Meyers also accused Bush of having “paved the way” for Trump to become president.
“If we can’t remember when presidents do bad things, then more presidents are going to come along and do more bad things,” Meyers added.
Check out the clip here:
And watch Meyers’ monologue here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- Will there be a second stimulus check?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Why it takes so long to make a coronavirus vaccine
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.