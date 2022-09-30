Entertainment
2020 electionSeth Meyersjan 6 committeeLate Night With Seth Meyersginni thomas

'Truly Bats**t': Seth Meyers Shows Just How Unhinged Ginni Thomas Really Is

The "Late Night" host tears into the wild conspiracy theories spread by the wife of a Supreme Court justice.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Seth Meyers wants everyone to know that Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, is way crazier than most people realize.

Thomas, who was interviewed this week by the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, sent bizarre and rambling messages to officials within the Trump administration as well as state lawmakers around the nation. The “Late Night” host said those messages included “truly batshit conspiracy theories from the craziest corners of the internet.”

One message was so wild it led to this reaction from Meyers:

What was in it? Meyers explained the most stunning part of “all her crazy shit” on Thursday night:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community