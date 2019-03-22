Seth Meyers Trolls Glenn Beck With A Not-So-Subtle Chalkboard Message

Seth Meyers on Thursday examined how Republicans were “already falling in line” with President Donald Trump ahead of his bid for re-election in 2020 — including one supposedly reformed, right-wing pundit named Glenn Beck.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted how Beck spent “most of his years as one of the most unhinged voices” on Fox News, using a chalkboard to claim that former President Barack Obama was a dictator.

Beck’s apparent “change of heart” saw him attacking Trump in the aftermath of his 2016 victory. But Meyers said Beck finally “dropped the act” this week when he predicted that if the GOP didn’t retain control of the White House, “we are officially at the end of the country as we know it.”

Meyers concluded his segment by sending a not-so-subtle chalkboard message of his own to the controversial commentator.