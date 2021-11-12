Seth Meyers Highlights 'Fundamental Asymmetry Between The Left And Right'

Seth Meyers on Thursday scorched the Republican Party for devolving into what he called a “cult-like movement filled with authoritarian weirdos.”

“There is a fundamental asymmetry between the left and the right, which is that one side is, for all its many flaws, at least interested in attempting to govern competently,” he said on “Late Night.”

Advertisement

“The other side, meanwhile, has been captured by a cult-like movement filled with authoritarian weirdos and cartoon gangsters who always look like they’ve either been chugging white wine spritzers after everyone turns on them in a ‘Real Housewives’ reunion, or they just got hit in the balls with a swinging paint can by Kevin McAllister,” he added, flashing images of Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and Rudy Giuliani on screen.

Meyers went on to torch Fox News and members of the GOP who are “willing to lie so brazenly and shamelessly about anything,” including by using deceptive statistics to compare the economy under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Republicans are not only lying about the economy, Meyers added, they’re also “so fundamentally opposed” to addressing those issues that they’re “now threatening to purge” the 13 Republican lawmakers who broke with the party to support Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Watch the full segment below.