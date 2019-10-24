COMEDY

Seth Meyers Shreds Impeachment Room-Storming Republicans With Viagra Gag

The "Late Night" host offered up his own funny take on the "dumb stunt."

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked the GOP lawmakers who earlier in the day stormed a secure room in the Capitol basement to disrupt House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. 

“I haven’t seen a group of white guys that angry since they found out their Don Henley tickets were obstructed view,” joked the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” who described it as a “dumb stunt.”

“Looks like a protest outside a pharmacy that ran out of Viagra,” Meyers added. “They shouldn’t be at the Capitol. They should be standing at a counter at McDonald’s demanding to see the manager.”

Check out the full segment above.

