Seth Meyers Proves How GOP Has ‘Some Of The Weirdest People In The World’

Seth Meyers has said it before, and on Wednesday he said it again.
The “Late Night” host repeated his description of the modern GOP as “a collection of some of the weirdest people in the world.”
Advertisement
“There’s just no other way to say it. They just constantly say and do weird shit,” the comedian declared.
Meyers cited Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-N.C.) orgy comments, Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) freakout over Disney and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s testicle tanning segment as proof.
Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: