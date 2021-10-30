Seth Meyers Hits Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene With Halloween Costume Ideas

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” mocked political figures with Halloween costume ideas on Friday.
The NBC show dinged Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) with illustrated suggestions — and a preferred option — on social media.
Cruz, who earlier this year went on vacation to Cancun while his home state was hit by a devastating winter storm., could pretend to be a U.S. Senator, said Meyers’ team. Conspiracy theory-peddling Greene could be a “Karen,” a pejorative label flipped back on her this week, and McConnell could dress up as a “Supreme Court Packer,” it added.
The show also had ideas for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
