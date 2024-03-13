Seth Meyers Doesn't Believe Claim About Trump's Hitler Praise -- Due To 1 Flaw

Seth Meyers disagreed with a newly published claim about Donald Trump complimenting Adolf Hitler ― but the “Late Night” host did it for a punchline’s sake. (Watch the video below.)
Said Meyers: “According to a new book, former President Trump has praised Adolf Hitler in private conversation with aides and once said, ‘Hitler did some good things.’ Oh come on, I don’t believe he said that once.”
The joke took a moment to land, but Meyers made his point.
Previous reports describe the former president expressing admiration for the Nazi leader. Trump recently appeared to adopt Hitler’s terminology about immigrants as well. However, the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee has insisted he’s “not a student of Hitler.”
In the latest instance, Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, recounted an alarming conversation with Trump to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, author of “The Return of Great Powers.”
Sciutto writes:
“He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’” Kelly recounted. “I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison.”
“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” Kelly told me. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”
Fast-forward to 1:07 for Meyers’ Hitler segment: