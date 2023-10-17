Republicans Make Same Embarrassing Admission In Seth Meyers’ Scathing Supercut

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Monday mocked Republicans over the tumult that continues to rock the House GOP as they fight to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the speaker, with Donald Trump-backed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the latest hopeful whose candidacy may go awry.

“I would call House Republicans a clusterfuck but a cluster implies some sense of unity,” cracked the “Late Night” comedian. “They’re more like a scatter-fuck. I’ve seen more organized groups of seagulls fighting over a potato chip.”

“Politicians spend millions every year in ads to convince people that they should be in charge and Republicans are going on national TV every day for free telling people, ‘For the love of God, do not put us in charge,’” he continued.

Meyers then aired a montage of House Republicans slamming the chaos of their own caucus, and even claiming that some of their own colleagues just like yelling and screaming and appearing on television instead of being in power.