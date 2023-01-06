What's Hot

Entertainment
Republican Party Seth Meyers Kevin McCarthy Late Night house speaker

Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker

The "Late Night" host isn't minding the paralysis in the House and gave his funny reasons why.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers noted Thursday that House Republicans’ inability to elect a speaker has paralyzed the government in a “never-ending existential hell of bickering and name-calling.” (Watch the video below.)

And the “Late Night” host is all for it.

“I am in no rush for this particular House of Representatives to get to work,” he said. “If Republicans ever figure their [bleep] out, it’s just gonna be two years of Hunter Biden’s laptop and threats to detonate the economy and Anthony Fauci in a dunk tank.”

“By all means, take your time,” Meyers concluded.

Blocked by a holdout contingent of far-right lawmakers, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), the House failed to elect speaker favorite Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for an 11th straight time on Thursday.

The impasse has become historic. A speaker hadn’t required more than one ballot since 1923. But McCarthy, who has the support of the vast majority of GOP lawmakers, probably won’t reach the 133 rounds over two months that Massachusetts’ Nathaniel Prentice Banks required to secure the post in 1856.

