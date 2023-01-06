Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers noted Thursday that House Republicans’ inability to elect a speaker has paralyzed the government in a “never-ending existential hell of bickering and name-calling.” (Watch the video below.)

And the “Late Night” host is all for it.

“I am in no rush for this particular House of Representatives to get to work,” he said. “If Republicans ever figure their [bleep] out, it’s just gonna be two years of Hunter Biden’s laptop and threats to detonate the economy and Anthony Fauci in a dunk tank.”

“By all means, take your time,” Meyers concluded.

Blocked by a holdout contingent of far-right lawmakers, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), the House failed to elect speaker favorite Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for an 11th straight time on Thursday.