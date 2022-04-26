Seth Meyers Offers Ivanka Trump A Coup-Planning Tip After New Texts Revealed

A new trove of texts to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was released Monday and one particularly upbeat message from Ivanka Trump stuck out to Seth Meyers.

“You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!” former President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser texted on Nov. 5, 2020, two days after the election.

“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instructor,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday.

“Also, just a tip,” he added. “If you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?”

Meyers then imagined another text: “Hey guys, just wanted to have all our secret communications in one place just in case anyone needs to access them in future! Here’s an idea: Should we do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!!! LMK!”

Watch the roast below: